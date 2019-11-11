Veterans celebrated in downtown Las Vegas parade — LIVESTREAM
The city of Las Vegas will celebrate and thank veterans at the 2019 Veterans Day Parade today in downtown Las Vegas.
The city of Las Vegas is celebrating and thanking veterans at the 2019 Veterans Day Parade this morning in downtown Las Vegas.
The parade will run north on Fourth Street between Gass and Stewart avenues.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The boys of troop 149 are having so much fun with Coastie. pic.twitter.com/mkveRzgWDI
— Briana Erickson (@ByBrianaE) November 11, 2019