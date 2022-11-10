Veterans Day Parade returns to downtown Las Vegas

The “largest Veterans Day parade west of the Mississippi” will be held on the downtown Fourth Street parade route beginning at 10 a.m.

An American flag moves with the wind above the Veterans Day parade on 4th Street in downtown Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Onofrio "No-No" Zicari, a World War II veteran, waves at the crowd during the Veterans Day parade on 4th Street in downtown Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

A motorcyclist participates in the Veterans Day parade on 4th Street in downtown Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Centennial High School JROTC members participate in the Veterans Day parade on 4th Street in downtown Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Participants make their way down the Veterans Day parade route on 4th Street in downtown Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The annual Veterans Day Parade returns Friday to downtown Las Vegas.

Produced by the Veterans Action Group, it will be conducted on the downtown Fourth Street parade route beginning at 10 a.m. on Fourth and Gass Avenue and concluding at Fourth and Stewart Avenue.

Road will closes starting at 6 a.m. and reopen at 2 p.m. on Friday. Fourth Street from Las Vegas Boulevard to Stewart Avenue and all streets in between will be affected.

After a one-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the “largest Veterans Day parade west of the Mississippi” returned strong in 2021.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman and former Mayor Oscar Goodman will take part in the parade, along with several veterans service organizations, marching bands, drill teams and youth clubs.