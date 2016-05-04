View’s caption contest results, May 5, 2016

Look for the next caption contest May 12.
First place:
“I’m sorry, sir. That’s not your first born. That’s a tuba. Next…”
— Chris Bell, Las Vegas
Second place:
“Did anyone bring the incense and myrrh?”
— Bob Bransdon, Las Vegas
Third place:
“Tax day for Fremont Street buskers.”
— Tony Illia, Las Vegas
Fourth place:
“The group with pints of blood will go first. Then your group.”
— Bob Kaluza, Henderson
Honorable mentions:
“The IRS quickly regretted its new ‘Make Us an Offer Day.’ ”
— Tomas V. Mazeika, Las Vegas
“What’s next — my first born?”
— Lillian Landry, Las Vegas
“I could really use an offshore account right about now.”
— Carla Wilson, Henderson
“I just started a pawn shop, right in front of the IRS!”
— Larry Fosgate, Las Vegas