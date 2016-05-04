View’s caption contest results, May 5, 2016

Look for the next caption contest May 12 , 2016 .

May 4, 2016 - 10:00 am

By F. Andrew Taylor/View

First place:

“I’m sorry, sir. That’s not your first born. That’s a tuba. Next…”

— Chris Bell, Las Vegas

Second place:

“Did anyone bring the incense and myrrh?”

— Bob Bransdon, Las Vegas

Third place:

“Tax day for Fremont Street buskers.”

— Tony Illia, Las Vegas

Fourth place:

“The group with pints of blood will go first. Then your group.”

— Bob Kaluza, Henderson

Honorable mentions:

“The IRS quickly regretted its new ‘Make Us an Offer Day.’ ”

— Tomas V. Mazeika, Las Vegas

“What’s next — my first born?”

— Lillian Landry, Las Vegas

“I could really use an offshore account right about now.”

— Carla Wilson, Henderson

“I just started a pawn shop, right in front of the IRS!”

— Larry Fosgate, Las Vegas