Watch the best in sign spinning in downtown Las Vegas

Elijah Scholz, of Sacramento, Calif., competes in the 2017 AArrow Sign Spinners World Championship on Fremont Street in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bleblancphoto

Jose Angeles, from Northern California, competes in the 10th annual World Sign Spinning Championships on the Fremont Street Experience in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017. Angeles took first place in the competition, earning $5,000. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bleblancphoto

Theodore Davis, of Atlanta, competes in the 10th annual World Sign Spinning Championships on the Fremont Street Experience in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bleblancphoto

Musical includes adult themes

The Tony Award-winning musical “Spring Awakening” has its local premiere Thursday at Majestic Repertory Theatre. Exploring the journey from adolescence to adulthood, the play is described as “an electrifying fusion of morality, sexuality and rock and roll.” It features music by Duncan Sheik and lyrics by Steven Sater. A word of warning, however: Majestic says the production is relevant to today’s teens, it does contain nudity, sexual situations, explicit language and violence. “Spring Awakening” runs Thursdays through Sundays through Feb. 10. Tickets are $28, $15 for students. 1217 S. Main St., majesticrepertory.com

Bring loved ones for photo shoot

Events at The Neon Museum tend to fill up early, so act soon to book a Valentine’s Day photo shoot among the remnants of old Vegas on Feb. 9. Couples and families can book a 15-minute photo session in the North Gallery for $150, which includes the photographer’s rate and up to five select digital images delivered via email following the session. As many as 10 people may attend the photo shoot. For reservations, email photoshoots@neonmuseum.org and mention “Valentine’s Day.” 770 Las Vegas Blvd. North, neonmuseum.org

An evening to sing, sip a cocktail

Karaoke in the Park returns to Downtown Container Park from 7-10 p.m. Tuesday. Anyone can sing on the stage, and hospitality industry employees with ID get access to drink specials at Oak & Ivy, Downtown Terrace and Bin 702. 707 Fremont St., downtowncontainerpark.com

Sign-spinning’s best at weekend contest

The AArrow World Sign Spinning Championship returns to downtown Las Vegas this weekend. The 12th anniversary competition is an opportunity for advertising sign spinners to “showcase their athleticism, advertising skills, and creative style and personalities.” The competition runs from noon to 6 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Fremont Street Experience. It’s free and open to the public. vegasexperience.com

