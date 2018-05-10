Watch ‘Wonder Woman’ in the park, game with Chance in Las Vegas

The Downtown Container Park, 707 Fremont St., will host a free Sunset Cinema Night on Thursday. The entire family can check out “Wonder Woman” on the lawn from 7:40-10:10 p.m. downtowncontainerpark.com

A room hidden by a wall-length portrait in the speakeasy features 1920s artwork at The Underground at The Mob Museum in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, April 14, 2018. The basement-level exhibition of the Prohibition era features a working distillery and speakeasy where attendees can stay for a drink. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Vegas Golden Knights logo.

Historic photos of musicians, clockwise from right, Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong and Bix Beiderbecke are displayed as final touches are made at The Underground at The Mob Museum in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, April 14, 2018. The basement-level exhibition of the Prohibition era features a working distillery and speakeasy where attendees can stay for a drink. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Free showing of ‘Wonder Woman’

The Downtown Container Park, 707 Fremont St., will host a free Sunset Cinema Night on Thursday. The entire family can check out “Wonder Woman” on the lawn from 7:40-10:10 p.m. downtowncontainerpark.com

Museum presents DNA program

The Mob Museum, 300 Stewart Ave., will present “The Science of Crime: Biology/DNA” from 2-3 p.m. Saturday. The program will examine the identification of biological materials, DNA analysis and the coordination of the local DNA database with the national system. Admission is free for museum members; otherwise it’s included with museum tickets. themobmuseum.org

Watch party for Knights on Saturday

The Downtown Las Vegas Events Center will host a Golden Knights viewing party Saturday for Game 1 of the Western Conference Final. Fans can watch the game on a 72-foot video wall, purchase food and beverages and hang out with team representatives including mascot Chance, the Golden Aces dancers and Knight Line drummers. Doors open at 2:30 p.m., and the puck drops at 4 p.m. The event is free on a first-come, first-served basis. Fans can also reserve tables, or cabanas for food and beverage minimums that start at $200. dlvec.com

Uncork’d event set at The Underground

Although most of this week’s Vegas Uncork’d events will be on the Strip, the Bon Appetit team will head downtown on Saturday night for “Raise a Glass to the Past,” a speakeasy tasting and distillery tour at The Mob Museum, 300 Stewart Ave. At $100 a ticket, the event from 9:30-11:30 p.m. at The Underground is one of the most affordable parties of Uncork’d, and tickets are still available. vegasuncorked.com

LGBTQ center’s event honors Sen. Parks

The Gay and Lesbian Community Center of Southern Nevada, 401 S. Maryland Parkway, will host the Harvey Milk Diversity Breakfast from 7:30-9 a.m. Tuesday. This year’s event will honor Democratic state Sen. David Parks, and the program will address current and upcoming policy issues important to the LGBTQ community. Tickets start at $30. thecenterlv.org/Harvey

Get your beer pong on at Gold Spike

The Gold Spike, 217 Las Vegas Blvd. N., will host official bpong.com beer pong competitions beginning at 10 p.m. Wednesdays. Teams of two can enter for $5 per player and win prizes such as bottle service, bar cash and swag. Players will also earn participation points for entry into satellite tournaments that could earn them a spot at the World Series of Beer Pong. Drink specials will be available from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. goldspike.com

Have an item for Downtown Lowdown? Contact Al Mancini amancini@reviewjournal.com.