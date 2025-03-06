What’s the history of Fremont Street?

The iconic street officially opened with its overhead canopy in 1995; however, the street itself has roots dating all the way back to the start of the city of Las Vegas.

People take the Slotzilla zipline past Vegas Vic along the Fremont Street Experience on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Macklemore is announced as a headliner for the new Neon City Festival as displayed on the Fremont Street Experience canopy on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Fremont Street Experience officially opened on Dec. 14, 1995; however the iconic street has a history dating all the way back to the start of the city itself.

Fremont Street actually got its start in May 1905 when businessman, entrepreneur and politician William Andrews Clark (who Clark County is named after) held a land auction for the construction of the railroad that went from Los Angeles to Salt Lake City, according to the city of Las Vegas. At this time, there was no gaming on Fremont Street as it was considered a business district.

Fremont Street’s official website said the iconic street essentially birthed an even more iconic city.

“In short, Fremont Street is where Las Vegas started. The street was first established in 1905 as the center of the fledgling city where business and pleasure came together. Fremont Street was a busy travel route, with Las Vegas’ first train station just a few steps away, so it catered to travelers looking for a place to relax and unwind,” said the street’s official website.

“As the city grew, so did Fremont Street. The iconic street was home to the first casino and the first telephone line in the city. It was also the first street to be paved in Las Vegas in 1925. The bustling businesses slid under the radar when both gambling and liquor were outlawed, allowing fun-seeking patrons to let loose on Fremont Street.”

There were originally two hotels that were built on Fremont Street, at the corner of Main and Fremont streets, one being the Nevada Hotel, which is now known as the Golden Gate, and the second was the Overland Hotel, which is now Circa.

The canopy which hovers above Fremont Street cost a reported $70 million and features a spectacular light and sound show, which also signalled the end of auto traffic when the Fremont Street Experience opened to guests in 1995. During the 1940s and ’50s teenagers used to cruise the street in their cars, according to the city’s website.

In 2007, the Fremont East Entertainment District opened, which encompasses three blocks around the area, and according to the city’s website, the goal was to further expand the allure of the street.

“As part of its downtown revitalization efforts, the city’s Redevelopment Agency contributed funds to this renovation in an effort to attract additional non-gaming nightclubs, cocktail lounges and entertainment hot spots to the area,” reads the city’s website.

In 2020, Circa opened at the corner of Main and Fremont streets, becoming downtown’s first newly built hotel-casino since the 1980s.

The Fremont Street Experience now sees approximately 26 million visitors annually as the whole experience covers five city blocks with direct access to eight downtown hotels and casinos, according to the city of Las Vegas.

According to Visit Las Vegas’ website, the experience features a number of attractions including the Neon Museum, the SlotZilla Zip Line and direct access to casinos such as the Golden Nugget and the El Cortez.

“This dazzling attraction offers free nightly light shows on the state-of-the-art Viva Vision screen, boasting 16.4 million brilliant pixels and a cutting-edge 600,000-watt concert-quality sound system. But that’s not all—immerse yourself in free concerts and unique events that pepper the year with endless entertainment.”

