‘Wimpy Kid’ author hosting drive-thru book event downtown

“Diary of a Wimpy Kid” author Jeff Kinney, left, and his son Will are shown during a stop on “Rowley’s Spooky Drive-Thru Tour." (Amulet Books)

“Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories” is the third book in Jeff Kinney’s “Awesome Friendly” series. (Amulet Books)

“Rowley’s Spooky Drive-Thru Tour," a socially distant event, is coming to The Writer's Block. (Amulet Books)

“Diary of a Wimpy Kid” author Jeff Kinney is bringing a drive-thru experience to the Writer’s Block as part of a tour to raise awareness of his latest book while supporting local bookstores that have been hit hard during the pandemic.

“Rowley’s Spooky Drive-Thru Tour” is an offshoot of “Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories,” the third book in Kinney’s “Awesome Friendly” series. The collection of 14 short stories will introduce readers to tales of ghosts, zombies and mummies, as well as the Headless Horseman and his lesser-known friend, the Human Head.

“One of the most important things about being a children’s author is to connect with your fans, but of course, COVID-19 has made that a challenge,” Kinney said in a statement. “I’m proud to be touring in a way that’s safe and engaging and will create a lasting memory for fans of the series, as well as their parents, siblings, grandparents and pets that come along for the ride.”

From 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, families can drive through the experience at the Writer’s Block, 519 S. 6th St. They’ll follow Rowley and his best friend, “Diary of a Wimpy Kid’s” Greg Heffley, along spooky Snake Road, where they’ll encounter spiders, zombies and bats. At the end of the tour, Kinney will use a 6-foot cemetery shovel to deliver signed copies of “Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories” from a grave.

Tickets must be purchased in advance at thewritersblock.org/?q=p.events. Attendees must remain in their cars at all times, and masks must be worn by everyone older than 2 when their car’s windows are down.

For more information, see wimpykid.com/appearances.

