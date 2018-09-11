Woman hit by vehicle near courthouse in downtown Las Vegas

A woman was struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning outside the Regional Justice Center in downtown Las Vegas, police said.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police investigate after a woman was struck by a vehicle in the 200 block of Lewis Avenue, in front of the Regional Justice Center, in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018. (Mary Ann Price)

The woman was hit by a silver Chrysler shortly after 8 a.m. on South 3rd Street and Lewis Avenue. Her injuries apparently were minor, as Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Aden OcampoGomez said that the woman was “up and walking” afterward.

A portion of 3rd Street in front of the Regional Justice Center was closed while officers investigated.

Court marshals responded to the crash while waiting for Metro officers to arrive and handcuffed the woman driving the Chrysler after she “became combative,” OcampoGomez said.

Further details were not immediately available, and it was not clear whether the pedestrian was in a marked crosswalk when she was struck.

In a tweet Tuesday morning, court spokeswoman Mary Ann Price reminded the public to “please remain alert when driving or walking around busy courthouse vicinity.”

