Woman struck, killed by car in downtown Las Vegas

A woman was struck and killed by a car while crossing the street Friday evening in downtown Las Vegas, police said.

Las Vegas police

Officers were called about 5:10 p.m. to the scene near Stewart Avenue and 10th Street, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ken Nogle said. The woman was crossing Stewart outside of a marked crosswalk when she was struck, he said.

The woman died at a hospital. The driver remained at the scene, and impairment was not a factor in the crash, Nogle said.

Stewart from 10th to Maryland Parkway was closed Friday night while detectives investigate.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the woman after her family has been notified. Further information about the crash was not immediately available.

