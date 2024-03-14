You’ve heard of Las Vegas’ Arts District. Where is it, technically?

Even though many downtown Las Vegas businesses say they are in the Arts District, there are technical boundaries for the 18b Arts District.

A sign for the Arts District is pictured on Main Street during First Friday in the Arts District of downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A map that shows the technical boundaries of the 18b Arts District in Las Vegas. (City of Las Vegas)

The Las Vegas 18b Arts District, an up-and-coming area with many bars, restaurants and retail options just south of downtown, has a distinct set of boundaries.

The concept of the Arts District launched with 18 blocks. That’s why the area is sometimes referred to as 18b. Although many businesses in this area of Las Vegas say they are in the Arts District, many technically aren’t.

Here are the boundaries of the Arts District, according to the city of Las Vegas:

— The northern border is Hoover Avenue between Commerce Street and Las Vegas Boulevard.

— The southern border extends slightly past Colorado Avenue between Commerce and 4th Street.

— The western border is Commerce between Colorado and Hoover.

— The eastern border is Las Vegas Boulevard from Hoover to Charleston Boulevard, but this border then moves to 4th south of Charleston and goes until Colorado.

Even though the boundaries of the 18b Arts District are set, the 18b Arts District Association does highlight businesses outside the district’s technical boundaries on its website.

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com. Follow @seanhemmers34 on X.