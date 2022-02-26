Dozens who dined at Thai restaurant in Las Vegas reported symptoms

The Southern Nevada Health District has created a self-reporting survey to determine what items caused the contamination at Secret of Siam.

The Secret of Siam, 5705 Centennial Center Blvd #170, in Las Vegas, is seen on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Several dozen people have reported symptoms of possible THC toxicity after consuming food or drinks from a Thai restaurant in northwest Las Vegas, the Southern Nevada Health District said in an update Friday.

The investigation into Secret of Siam, 5705 Centennial Center Blvd., is ongoing. The health district said the people reporting symptoms were at the restaurant between Jan. 28 and Feb. 14. Symptoms included hallucinations, blurry vision, increased heart rate, disorientation or confusion, dizziness, loss of consciousness, dry mouth, and numbness or tingling in extremities.

Some people who consumed items from the restaurant, but not marijuana in the previous 30 days, tested positive for THC, the health district said. All patrons have recovered, and more reports of symptoms are under investigation.

The restaurant remained closed as an investigation into the source of the contamination continues.

The agency set up a self-reporting survey to gather more information about which items could be the source of the contamination. Anyone who dined at the restaurant between Jan. 24 and Feb. 14 is encouraged to complete a survey, whether they have experienced symptoms or not.

