85°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Local Las Vegas

Dreams fulfilled: 250 become US citizens at Lights game

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 15, 2023 - 5:30 am
 
A new U.S. citizen is among 250 to be naturalized on the field during halftime of a Las Vegas L ...
A new U.S. citizen is among 250 to be naturalized on the field during halftime of a Las Vegas Lights soccer game at Cashman Field on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
New U.S. citizens take the field during halftime of a Las Vegas Lights soccer game in a natural ...
New U.S. citizens take the field during halftime of a Las Vegas Lights soccer game in a naturalization ceremony at Cashman Field on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Patricia, of El Salvador, hugs her son after her naturalization ceremony during halftime of a L ...
Patricia, of El Salvador, hugs her son after her naturalization ceremony during halftime of a Las Vegas Lights soccer game at Cashman Field on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. 250 other new citizens joined her on the field. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Newly naturalized U.S citizens leave the field during halftime of a Las Vegas Lights soccer gam ...
Newly naturalized U.S citizens leave the field during halftime of a Las Vegas Lights soccer game after their ceremony at Cashman Field on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., claps as 250 new U.S citizens take the field for a natural ...
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., claps as 250 new U.S citizens take the field for a naturalization ceremony during halftime of a Las Vegas Lights soccer game at Cashman Field on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
250 new U.S citizens take the field during halftime of a Las Vegas Lights soccer game for their ...
250 new U.S citizens take the field during halftime of a Las Vegas Lights soccer game for their naturalization ceremony at Cashman Field on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Dawn Karchko, left, followed by her husband Brenden Karchko, of Canada, leave the field during ...
Dawn Karchko, left, followed by her husband Brenden Karchko, of Canada, leave the field during halftime of a Las Vegas Lights soccer game after their naturalization ceremony at Cashman Field on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. 250 other new citizens joined her on the field. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
New U.S citizens look into the crowd during their naturalization ceremony during halftime of a ...
New U.S citizens look into the crowd during their naturalization ceremony during halftime of a Las Vegas Lights soccer game at Cashman Field on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. 250 other new citizens joined her on the field. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
New U.S citizens smile during their naturalization ceremony during halftime of a Las Vegas Ligh ...
New U.S citizens smile during their naturalization ceremony during halftime of a Las Vegas Lights soccer game at Cashman Field on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. 250 other new citizens joined her on the field. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Newly naturalized U.S citizens leave the field during halftime of a Las Vegas Lights soccer gam ...
Newly naturalized U.S citizens leave the field during halftime of a Las Vegas Lights soccer game after their ceremony at Cashman Field on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Judge Andrew P. Jordan helps to naturalize 250 new U.S citizens during halftime of a Las Vegas ...
Judge Andrew P. Jordan helps to naturalize 250 new U.S citizens during halftime of a Las Vegas Lights soccer game at Cashman Field on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
New U.S citizens and their families fill the stands during a Las Vegas Lights soccer game at Ca ...
New U.S citizens and their families fill the stands during a Las Vegas Lights soccer game at Cashman Field on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. 250 new U.S. citizens were naturalized during a ceremony at halftime.(Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

For Cuban immigrant Norberto Ricardo and 249 other immigrants, Saturday was a day they’ll never forget.

That’s because at halftime of a Las Vegas Lights soccer match last weekend, those 250 people took to Cashman Field where they saw their dreams of becoming U.S. citizens come true Saturday.

“I came to the U.S. in search of liberty for my family because, as you know, in Cuba we have a dictatorship,” Ricardo said in Spanish. “I always wanted to become a (U.S.) citizen; it was a pending dream that I have now fulfilled.”

Cashman Field employees removed the barriers on the east end of the soccer field to allow the rows of new citizens to walk across the field. District Judge Andrew P. Gordon swore in the new citizens and U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto greeted each one.

This was the second ceremony at a Vegas Lights game, said Katherine Tichacek, who is public affairs officer of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Saturday’s newly minted citizens come from a diverse group. Among them were 48 people from the Philippines, 42 from Mexico, 17 from Cuba and many more from 50 other counties.

Land of opportunity

“In Cuba, dreams are broken,” said Ricardo, who has three boys and a girl. “The youth have no opportunities to grow and finish their dreams. It’s like they don’t have rights there.”

Looking at the new citizens, Cortez Masto said she sees the excitement on their faces and the work that they have put in to earn their citizenship.

She said it is about coming to the U.S. to pursue the American dream to succeed and give their kids every opportunity to succeed.

These opportunities, Cortez Masto said, are why her grandfather and great-grandfather immigrated to the U.S. But the senator noted that coming here doesn’t mean new citizens leave their culture and languages behind.

‘One more dream’

Ricardo noted that he is not done building on his future.

“I have one more dream to fulfill,” he said. “And that’s to become financially free.” Since moving to Las Vegas Ricardo has found work at a casino to help create wealth for his family.

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services naturalized fewer than a million new citizens nationwide last year, according to the Homeland Security website. More than 7,000 of those new citizens were in Las Vegas.

The path to citizenship takes at least five years to complete as green card holders to become eligible. The spouse of a U.S. citizen only needs to spend three years as a permanent resident. Most of the naturalizations in Las Vegas are processed within nine months from the time an application is filed, according to Tichacek.

She also praised sports venue citizen naturalization ceremonies such as the one at Saturday’s Lights soccer match.

“Welcoming new citizens at large sports venues also allows thousands of people to witness a naturalization ceremony, understand more about U.S. citizenship, and welcome their new neighbors,” Tichacek said in an email.

Contact Jimmy Romo at jromo@reviewjournal.com or call 702-383-0350. Follow @jimi_writes on X.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas police captain named police chief in Maui, Hawaii
Las Vegas police captain named police chief in Maui, Hawaii
2
Raiders legend calls Josh Jacobs situation ‘almost like collusion’
Raiders legend calls Josh Jacobs situation ‘almost like collusion’
3
Man arrested after boat crash that killed 2 at Lake Mead
Man arrested after boat crash that killed 2 at Lake Mead
4
A’s Las Vegas ballpark might not top Bally’s to-do list right now
A’s Las Vegas ballpark might not top Bally’s to-do list right now
5
VICTOR JOECKS: How much CCSD teachers make will stun you
VICTOR JOECKS: How much CCSD teachers make will stun you
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
From Queens to Las Vegas: Merri Perry rises to top of real estate game
From Queens to Las Vegas: Merri Perry rises to top of real estate game
Local advocacy group: Street food vendor arrested in video facing deportation
Local advocacy group: Street food vendor arrested in video facing deportation
In affordable housing push, feds to sell land to Nevada governments
In affordable housing push, feds to sell land to Nevada governments
Las Vegas businessman aims to help Hawaiians affected by wildfire
Las Vegas businessman aims to help Hawaiians affected by wildfire
‘Little Ethiopia’ organizers unveil plans to celebrate cultural district
‘Little Ethiopia’ organizers unveil plans to celebrate cultural district
‘It’s my life’: Pickleball craze spreads in Southern Nevada
‘It’s my life’: Pickleball craze spreads in Southern Nevada