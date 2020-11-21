Drive-thru food pantry events in the Las Vegas Valley

Local organizations will distribute food, offer pet food assistance and give flu shots to those in need this weekend.

Local organizations will host drive-through food drive events this weekend. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Pet food is provided to needy Nevadans during a Sunday drive-through event held by Nevada SPCA and partner local retailer PetFlow. (Nevada SPCA)

Several organizations are holding drive-through food pantry events for needy Nevadans this weekend and Monday.

Saturday

Immunize Nevada will host a free drive-thru food pantry and flu vaccine clinic for the public in partnership with Touro University and the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Las Vegas.

No insurance is needed for the flu shots, according to a press release.

The event will be 7:30 a.m. to noon at Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Las Vegas at 3616 E. Lake Mead Blvd. The food offered is usually a mix of meats, fruits and vegetables, and milk and pantry items.

A second drive-though food drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. is sponsored by local company Nectar Bath Treats. The service will provide one free bag of food per car, including canned goods, dry goods and bread, according to a release.

The drive will be set up at company headquarters, 2020 East Pama Lane in Las Vegas. Cars will line up and form two lanes in front of the building while staff and volunteers hand out food bags to each car window.

Sunday

Nevada SPCA is partnering with online retailer PetFlow to provide drive-thru pet food assistance in the Las Vegas Valley.

Food will be distributed every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Nevada SPCA shelter located at 4800 W. Dewey Dr. Pet food recipients can stay in their vehicles and follow the signs to the northwest corner of the shelter to receive their weekly supply of food. The drive will continue on Sundays as long as there is a need, said SPCA spokesperson Amy Lee.

“We’re listening to the needs of our community here in Southern Nevada and working to find solutions for many families struggling during this economic hardship. We want to keep pets in their homes, and if providing food for them can help do that, we are ready to roll up our sleeves and make it happen,” says Nevada SPCA Executive Director Lori Heeren in a release. “With PetFlow based in Las Vegas, they immediately jumped in without any hesitation to help our pet community.”

Monday

As part of nonprofit Hope for the City’s holiday initiative, they are scheduled to host a drive-thru food pantry with holiday entertainment Monday starting at 5 p.m. at Central Church, 1001 New Beginnings Dr. in Henderson.