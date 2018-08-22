Driver, 88, kills 96-year-old pedestrian on Las Vegas sidewalk

Masumi Nakamura was walking on the sidewalk along Sahara Avenue near Decatur Boulevard on Tuesday afternoon when a 2001 Toyota Camry struck her as it turned right onto Sahara from a private drive, police said.

(Jason Bean/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A 96-year-old woman died after she was hit by a car Tuesday afternoon, Las Vegas police said.

Masumi Nakamura was walking on the sidewalk along Sahara Avenue near Decatur Boulevard when a 2001 Toyota Camry struck her as it turned right onto Sahara from a private drive, police said. Nakamura was taken to University Medical Center with critical injuries.

The Clark County coroner’s office notified investigators on Tuesday that Nakamura had died, according to police. Her death marks the 86th traffic-related death in the Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction this year, police said.

Investigators do not suspect impairment of the 88-year-old driver to be a factor.

