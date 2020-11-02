60°F
Driver arrested after vehicle hits Las Vegas police SUV

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 2, 2020 - 5:43 am
 
Updated November 2, 2020 - 6:22 am

A Las Vegas officer’s patrol unit was rear ended by a vehicle early Monday.

The driver of the private vehicle was detained on suspicion of impaired driving, said Las Vegas police Lt. Katie Geiger.

A white vehicle was smashed into the back of the officer’s SUV in the westbound lanes of Tropicana Avenue near Decatur Boulevard. It appeared the officer was carrying out a traffic stop when his vehicle was struck.

Geiger said an officer was taken to a hospital to have any injuries checked out.

The accident occurred sometime after 4 a.m.

The Regional Transportation Commission stated via email about 5:45 a.m. that two westbound lanes of Tropicana were restricted.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

