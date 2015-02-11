Driver arrested for DUI after striking Metro officer

Las Vegas police arrested a man suspected of driving under the influence when he struck an officer Tuesday night.

Peter Clark was arrested on a DUI charge Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2015, after he struck a Las Vegas police officer with his car. (Courtesy/Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

The 34-year-old male officer, whose identity will be released by Metro, was conducting a traffic stop about 10 p.m. near the intersection of Rancho Drive and Washington Avenue, Las Vegas police said.

The officer parked his police motorcycle behind a 2004 Ford Mustang belonging to Mariano Torres Santiago, 31, before walking to the driver-side door.

But then another sports car got involved.

A 2003 Chevrolet Corvette crashed into the officer and his motorcycle, pushing the bike into the rear of the Mustang, Las Vegas police said Wednesday in a news release. The Corvette continued past the Mustang, which had came to rest on the sidewalk, and crashed into a block wall, witnesses told police.

Metro identified the Corvette driver as Peter Clark, 28.

Both the officer and Torres Santiago were taken to University Medical Center where they were treated for minor injuries and released.

Clark and his passenger, 29-year-old John Panich, also suffered minor injuries.

Clark was booked on one count of driving under the influence of alcohol, Metro said.

The collision remains under investigation.

Reporter Kimberly De La Cruz contributed to this report.

