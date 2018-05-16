Driver arrested in crash that kills 2 in western Las Vegas

A man and woman died Tuesday night after a suspected DUI crash in the west valley.

Las Vegas police investigate a fatal a crash near West Sahara Avenue and South Hualapai Way on Tuesday,May 15, 2018. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police investigate a fatal a crash near West Sahara Avenue and South Hualapai Way on Tuesday,May 15, 2018. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police investigate a fatal a crash near West Sahara Avenue and South Hualapai Way on Tuesday,May 15, 2018. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man and woman died Tuesday night after a suspected DUI crash in the west valley.

Just after 9 p.m., a 2014 Mercedes C250 speeding east on West Sahara Avenue crashed into the back of a 2010 Toyota Prius, which was stopped at a red light on South Hualapai Way, according to Capt. Nick Farese, head of the Metropolitan Police Department’s traffic bureau.

The man and woman in the Toyota died at the scene, he said. The two occupants of the Mercedes were taken to University Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The Mercedes driver, Henry Aparicio, 23, was arrested after he was released from the hospital, according to a Metro news release.

Farese called the crash a “heinous accident,” and said high speed and impairment were suspected.

Captain Nick Farese, head of Metro's traffic bureau, at the scene of a crash near Sahara and Hualapai that left two people dead. #RJNow pic.twitter.com/GzseroaI9Y — Max Michor (@MaxMichor) May 16, 2018

One more clip from Farese with a message on drunk driving: "When you choose to drive in this city or this state, you assume the responsibilities that go with driving a vehicle and that vehicle can be a deadly weapon." pic.twitter.com/OYQgEL8QX2 — Max Michor (@MaxMichor) May 16, 2018

The intersection remained closed until about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday while police investigated.

The crash marks the 46th and 47th traffic-related fatalities in Metro’s jurisdiction in 2018.

The man and woman who died will be identified by the Clark County coroner once their families have been notified.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Max Michor contributed to this report.

West Sahara Avenue and South Hualapai Way, Las Vegas, NV