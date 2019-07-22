Driver arrested in suspected fatal DUI crash in southwest Las Vegas

The accident occurred early Monday at West Robindale Road and Duneville Street when a 2019 Mercedes Benz driven by Eunbi Kim, 21, hit a parked semitrailer, police said.

One person is fighting for their life after a white vehicle collided with a parked trailer near West Robindale Road and Duneville Street about 4:45 a.m. Monday, July 22, 2019, in southwest Las Vegas. Two people were transported to University Medical Center. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

One person is fighting for their life after a white vehicle collided with a parked trailer near West Robindale Road and Duneville Street about 4:45 a.m. Monday, July 22, 2019, in southwest Las Vegas. Two people were transported to University Medical Center. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

One person is fighting for their life after a white vehicle collided with a parked trailer near West Robindale Road and Duneville Street about 4:45 a.m. Monday, July 22, 2019, in southwest Las Vegas. Two people were transported to University Medical Center. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

One person is fighting for their life after a white vehicle collided with a parked trailer near West Robindale Road and Duneville Street about 4:45 a.m. Monday, July 22, 2019, in southwest Las Vegas. Two people were transported to University Medical Center. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A suspected drunk driver was arrested by Las Vegas police on Monday after she crashed into a parked semitrailer in the southwest valley, killing her front-seat passenger.

Metropolitan Police Department investigators have determined that just before 4:45 a.m., the 21-year-old driver, identified as Eunbi Kim, was driving her 2019 Mercedes Benz GLC 300 east on Robindale Road when she veered off the roadway just east of Duneville Street, causing the front passenger side of the sedan to slam into the trailer.

Kim, a Las Vegas resident, and her passenger, a 21-year-old man from State College, Pennsylvania, were taken to University Medical Center, where the man was rushed into surgery but later pronounced dead.

Kim was treated for “substantial” injuries at the hospital before she was arrested. Metro has not said what charges she will face, but Kim was expected to be booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

The passenger will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office once his family has been notified of his death, which marked the 62nd traffic fatality investigated this year by Metro.

Contact Amanda Bradford at abradford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0279. Follow @amandabrad_uc on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Rio Lacanlale contributed to this report.