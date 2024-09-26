Driver crashes into Nevada Highway Patrol vehicle, injuring trooper
A driver who authorities said lost control of their vehicle struck a Nevada Highway Patrol vehicle on U.S. Highway 95 Thursday morning, sending both the driver and a highway patrol trooper to a local hospital.
Just after 9:30 a.m., an NHP trooper was parked on the right shoulder of the highway’s northbound lanes near the Martin Luther King Boulevard exit, according to Trooper Shawn Haggstrom.
The driver of the vehicle, a Honda, lost control and entered the shoulder, hitting the parked NHP vehicle from behind, Haggstrom said.
The driver and trooper suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.
Drugs and alcohol are not suspected, according to Haggstrom.
