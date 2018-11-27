Driver crashes vehicle into pizza shop in western Las Vegas

A driver crashed a sedan into a western Las Vegas Valley pizza shop on Tuesday morning, police said.

(Google Street View)

The Clark County Fire Department received a report about 11:30 a.m. regarding a crash involving a silver Honda Accord at a Papa Murphy’s, 10180 W. Tropicana Ave., after the pizza shop’s alarm and sprinkler system had been triggered.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found the vehicle had crashed into the business, according to Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Aden OcampoGomez. The Fire Department then notified Las Vegas police of the crash.

OcampoGomez said there were no reported injuries. It was not clear what caused the driver to crash or whether anyone was inside the pizza shop.

Further details, including the driver’s age, were not immediately available, he said.

10180 W. Tropicana Ave., las vegas, nv