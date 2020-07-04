Driver critically injured in central Las Vegas Valley crash

One person was hospitalized in critical condition following a crash Saturday morning at Desert Inn Road and Valley View Boulevard, police said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person was hospitalized in critical condition following a crash Saturday morning in the central Las Vegas Valley, police said.

Officers were called about 6:20 a.m. to report of the crash at Desert Inn Road and Valley View Boulevard, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Frank Humel said. The crash involved two vehicles, and both drivers were hospitalized.

The other driver was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, Humel said.

The intersection was closed while police investigated Saturday morning.

Further information about the crash was not immediately available.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.