Driver critically injured, lanes closed after 215 Beltway crash

A driver was in critical condition Tuesday after a crash on the highway near south Las Vegas.

Nevada Highway Patrol (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A driver was in critical condition Tuesday after a crash on the highway near south Las Vegas.

Nevada Highway Patrol troopers were called at 2:44 p.m. to the southern 215 Beltway eastbound at the Interstate 15 connector after a crash between a box truck and a Silver Honda Accord, according to Highway Patrol trooper Ashlee Wellman.

Investigators believe the Silver Honda made an “unsafe lane change,” which caused the car to lose control and spin until it collided with the box truck, sending the car into the shoulder.

The Honda’s driver, who was the only person in the car, was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, Wellman said.

The driver of the box truck stayed on the scene and impairment was not suspected of either driver.

Wellman said speed may have been a factor.

Two lanes of the beltway were expected to be closed for several hours.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.