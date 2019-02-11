Driver dies after apparent ‘medical episode’ in west Las Vegas Valley

(Google)

An adult driver suffered an apparent “medical episode” early Monday morning in the western Las Vegas Valley and died. (Lukas Eggen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An adult driver died early Monday after suffering an apparent “medical episode” and crashing a vehicle in the western Las Vegas Valley.

Las Vegas police responded to a call around 3:10 a.m. that a driver headed east on Avery Meadows Avenue, just north of West Career andTechnical Academy, struck a residence at 11939 Jamboree Mountain Court, causing minor stucco damage, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.

“It was a relatively low-speed crash,” police Sgt. Robert Stauffer said. “There wasn’t a whole lot of damage to the house or the vehicle or the person that we could see outwardly. From the speed of the crash and the internal damage to the car, the crash doesn’t appear to be the cause (of death).”

No one inside the home was injured, Sgt. Stauffer said.

When police arrived, the driver was found slumped over the steering wheel and unresponsive, Gordon said. Police tried to revive the driver using CPR.

The driver was taken to Summerlin hospital where he was pronounced dead.

11939 Jamboree Mountain Court Las Vegas, Nevada