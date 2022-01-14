Driver dies after collision with truck in Summerlin

A car and truck collided in the area of North Rampart Boulevard and Tournament Hills Drive, killing one.

Las Vegas police investigate a fatal collision near North Rampart Boulevard and Tournament Hills Drive on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. (Dave Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man in his 50s was killed Thursday night after a two-vehicle collision in Summerlin, police said.

A newer red Chevy truck collided with an older model Toyota Camry near North Rampart Boulevard and Tournament Hills Drive at about 7:30 p.m., police said.

Las Vegas police traffic Lt. Bret Ficklin said the truck was making a left turn out of the Bruce Trent Park parking lot to head south on Rampart. While passing through northbound lanes, the Camry driven by the man in his 50s collided with the truck. Ficklin said the truck was driven by an adult woman with three other occupants believed to be teenage family members.

The driver of the Camry was taken to University Medical Center and pronounced dead, Ficklin said. North Rampart Boulevard was closed in both directions from Tournament Hills Drive to Summerlin Parkway. Drivers were asked to avoid the area. Ficklin said at 10 p.m. that roads would remained closed for at least three more hours.

The driver of the car was the only person in that vehicle. All four occupants of the truck were taken to Summerlin Hospital as a precaution due to claimed injuries, according to Ficklin. He did not have the truck driver’s age, but said she was believed to be the parent of one or two of the teenage occupants.

