Driver dies after crashing into pole in northwest Las Vegas, police say
A driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Thursday morning after hitting a light pole in the northwest Las Vegas Valley, police say.
A driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Thursday morning after hitting a light pole in the northwest Las Vegas Valley, police say.
According to Lt. Marcin Zemsta, the crash occurred at about 4:25 a.m. Police said a gray Nissan sedan was traveling northbound on Durango at Grand Teton when it left the roadway and struck a light pole.
The vehicle’s occupant suffered serious injuries and later died, Zemsta said.