37°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local Las Vegas

Driver dies after crashing into pole in northwest Las Vegas, police say

Police investigate a crash Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025, at Durango and Grand Teton in Las Vegas. (RTC)
Police investigate a crash Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025, at Durango and Grand Teton in Las Vegas. (RTC)
Police investigate a crash Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025, at Durango and Grand Teton in Las Vegas. (RTC)
Police investigate a crash Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025, at Durango and Grand Teton in Las Vegas. (RTC)
More Stories
This is a rendering of the proposed "healing garden" memorial at UNLV to honor those killed and ...
UNLV to build ‘healing garden’ memorializing 2023 shooting
Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Trafficking operations bring increase in arrests, citations, Las Vegas police say
Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Las Vegas police announce officer’s arrest related to domestic violence
The Capitol Christmas tree, a 53-foot red fir from the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest in Neva ...
Capitol Christmas tree, 1st from Nevada, lights up Washington — PHOTOS
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 4, 2025 - 6:37 am
 

A driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Thursday morning after hitting a light pole in the northwest Las Vegas Valley, police say.

According to Lt. Marcin Zemsta, the crash occurred at about 4:25 a.m. Police said a gray Nissan sedan was traveling northbound on Durango at Grand Teton when it left the roadway and struck a light pole.

The vehicle’s occupant suffered serious injuries and later died, Zemsta said.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES