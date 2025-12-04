Driver dies after crashing into pole in northwest Las Vegas, police say

A driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Thursday morning after hitting a light pole in the northwest Las Vegas Valley, police say.

Police investigate a crash Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025, at Durango and Grand Teton in Las Vegas. (RTC)

Police investigate a crash Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025, at Durango and Grand Teton in Las Vegas. (RTC)

A driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Thursday morning after hitting a light pole in the northwest Las Vegas Valley, police say.

According to Lt. Marcin Zemsta, the crash occurred at about 4:25 a.m. Police said a gray Nissan sedan was traveling northbound on Durango at Grand Teton when it left the roadway and struck a light pole.

The vehicle’s occupant suffered serious injuries and later died, Zemsta said.