Driver dies after crashing speeding vehicle into wall near Las Vegas airport
A driver was killed Monday night after police say the individual crashed a speeding vehicle into a block wall near the Las Vegas airport.
The Metropolitan Police Department says the crash occurred at about 8:24 p.m. at the intersection of East Hacienda Avenue and University Center Drive.
In a news release, police said evidence at the scene indicated that a 2006 Audi TT was traveling westbound on Hacienda Avenue at a high rate of speed as it approached the intersection with University Center Drive.
The driver of the Audi failed to decrease speed and struck a block wall, police said.
According to authorities, the individual was pronounced dead at the scene.
The man’s identity will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.