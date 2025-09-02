82°F
Driver dies after crashing speeding vehicle into wall near Las Vegas airport

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Vehicles are seen in this Review-Journal file photo. (Las Vegas R ...
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Vehicles are seen in this Review-Journal file photo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 2, 2025 - 5:10 am
 

A driver was killed Monday night after police say the individual crashed a speeding vehicle into a block wall near the Las Vegas airport.

The Metropolitan Police Department says the crash occurred at about 8:24 p.m. at the intersection of East Hacienda Avenue and University Center Drive.

In a news release, police said evidence at the scene indicated that a 2006 Audi TT was traveling westbound on Hacienda Avenue at a high rate of speed as it approached the intersection with University Center Drive.

The driver of the Audi failed to decrease speed and struck a block wall, police said.

According to authorities, the individual was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s identity will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

