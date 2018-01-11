Driver dies after ramming double-decker bus in south Las Vegas

One person died Wednesday night in a traffic crash on Flamingo Road near U.S. Highway 95, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

Officials work the scene of a fatal car crash on Flamingo Road near U.S. 95 on Wednesday night. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The driver of this black Honda crashed into the rear of a double-decker RTC bus on Tuesday night and was killed.

One man was killed Wednesday night after his sedan crashed into the back of a double-decker bus in the south valley.

The crash was called in just before 10 p.m., after the crash on Flamingo Road near U.S. Highway 95, according to Nevada Highway Patrol spokesman Jason Buratczuk.

The Regional Transportation Commission bus was stopped at a red light on the eastbound side of Flamingo when the sedan crashed into it, Buratczuk said. Highway Patrol investigators did not find any skid marks or signs that the man tried to brake before hitting the bus.

The 31-year-old male driver of the sedan was killed, but none of the 11 people on the RTC bus were injured.

Buratczuk said the driver of the sedan was believed to be impaired, and was not wearing a seat belt. Instead, the man had buckled the seat belt and then sat on it.

“This is Las Vegas, it’s a 24/7 town, so unfortunately we have impaired drivers on our roadways at all hours of the day,” Buratczuk said, “so you’ve got to be defensive out there. You’ve got to really be careful.”

Here's part of the briefing from NHP trooper Jason Buratczuk pic.twitter.com/ifL3sUwTXa — Max Michor (@MaxMichor) January 11, 2018

He added that wearing a seat belt increases the odds of surviving a crash by about 60 percent.

The man’s death marks the fifth fatal crash Highway Patrol has investigated this year. In 2016 there were 60 fatal crashes on Nevada highways involving people who were not wearing seatbelts, Buratczuk said.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.