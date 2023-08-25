94°F
Local Las Vegas

Driver dies weeks after central Las Vegas crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 25, 2023 - 11:29 am
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
An 85-year-old man involved in a two-vehicle central Las Vegas crash more than two weeks ago has died, police said Friday.

The crash between a 2006 Toyota Tundra and 2008 Honda Accord occurred Aug. 8 in the intersection of South Decatur and West Charleston boulevards, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release. The Toyota failed to stop at the red light, made a left into the intersection and was hit by the Honda, operated by a 47-year-old woman, and overturned.

The Toyota driver was taken to the University Medical Center trauma unit. Officer later talked to him about the crash.

The Clark County coroner’s officer informed Metro on Friday that the Toyota driver had died Wednesday.

It is Metro’s 92nd traffic-related death in its jurisdiction this year.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

