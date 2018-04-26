Driver faces DUI charges after crash in central Las Vegas

Two people were injured Thursday morning in a rollover crash in the central valley.

The crash was reported about 5:50 a.m. after a vehicle hit a palm tree and light pole on Russell Road near Valley View Boulevard, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Kurt McKenzie.

Two people were inside the vehicle and both were intoxicated, McKenzie said.

Each suffered minor injuries and the driver will face DUI charges, he said.

Westbound Russell, closed while police investigated, has reopened.

