Driver flees on foot after motorcyclist injured in Las Vegas hit-and-run crash

Nevada Highway Patrol (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 3, 2025 - 6:39 am
 

A driver fled on foot after a crash early Friday morning that injured a motorcyclist, according to Las Vegas authorities.

According to Nevada Highway Patrol, the crash, which involved three vehicles, occurred at the intersection of Sahara and IR15 at 5:19 a.m.

Police say a red Kia sedan was traveling westbound on Sahara Avenue and traveled through a red signal light, hitting a white Chevy SUV and a BMW motorcycle.

The driver of the Kia fled on foot from the scene, authorities said, noting that both NHP and the Metropolitan Police Department are looking for the indvidual.

The rider of the motorcycle was transported to a local hospital with injuries sustained in the crash, according to NHP.

No further information was immediately available.

