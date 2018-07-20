Driver hospitalized after northwest Las Vegas rollover

One person was hospitalized Thursday night after a rollover crash in the northwest valley.

Las Vegas police investigate a July 20, 2018, rollover crash on Tropical Parkway near Durango Drive. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person was hospitalized Thursday night after a rollover crash in the northwest valley.

A single vehicle crashed just before midnight on Tropical Parkway near Durango Drive, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Sims.

The driver of the vehicle was hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening, Sims said. One lane of Tropical was blocked while police investigated the crash, but has since reopened.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-6239. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.