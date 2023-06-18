Driver in critical condition after hitting pole in East Las Vegas

A driver is in critical condition after hitting a pole in East Las Vegas Sunday morning.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Las Vegas driver is in critical condition after driving into a pole Sunday morning.

Around 5 a.m. Sunday, a man was driving a 2011 Ford Flex Crossover SUV south on Nellis Boulevard morning and struck a utility pole after driving off the road south of Sandra Road, according to a news release from the Metropolitan Police Department. The stretch of road is located between Owens and Washington avenues.

Police said the driver was taken to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. He is currently in critical condition, according to the news release.

