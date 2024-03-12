Driver in custody after fatal central Las Vegas Valley hit-and-run crash

A driver who had fled the scene of a fatal hit-and-run crash Tuesday morning in the central Las Vegas Valley is in custody.

(Getty Images)

A driver who had fled the scene of a fatal hit-and-run crash Tuesday morning in the central Las Vegas Valley is in custody.

The crash was reported just before 1:15 a.m. near the intersection of West Sahara Avenue and South Valley View Boulevard, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Justin Van Nest.

A 2015 Nissan 370Z eastbound on Sahara struck the victim, a 34-year-old Las Vegas man, who was crossing Sahara outside a marked or implied crosswalk, a Metro release said.

Upon arrival of medical personnel, the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, Van Nest said.

The driver of the Nissan, Angelo Pascua, 29, of Las Vegas, returned to the scene a few hours after the crash and directed officers to his vehicle. He was taken into custody and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on the hit-and-run charge, the release said.

This is the 38th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction for 2024. The crash remains under investigation by Metro’s Collision Investigation Section.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.