Driver in fatal Las Vegas crash had marijuana in his system

A Las Vegas man who caused a crash that killed himself and three others in December had marijuana in his system, the Clark County coroner’s office has concluded.

Police and fire crews investigate a fatal crash, Dec. 26, 2019, at the intersection of West Desert Inn Road and South Durango Drive in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Four people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Dec. 26, 2019, at the intersection of West Desert Inn Road and South Durango Drive in Las Vegas. (Torrey Klover)

A Las Vegas man who caused a crash that killed himself and three others in December had marijuana in his system, the Clark County coroner’s office has concluded.

Tacuma Wesley, 38, was one of the four people killed in the Dec. 26 crash on Desert Inn Road at Durango Drive. Coroner John Fudenberg said Thursday that a subsequent toxicology test on Wesley showed the presence of marijuana. It was not immediately clear early Thursday if the amount of marijuana found in the man’s system would have violated Nevada’s driving under the influence laws.

Authorities said Wesley was driving a Mazda 6 east on Desert Inn Road at an “excessive rate of speed,” approaching Durango Drive, when he hit the center median west of the intersection. He rear-ended a 2017 Dodge Journey with five people inside.

Three generations of women from one family — Donna Martinez, 48; her daughter, 29-year-old Amanda Martinez; and granddaughter, 4-year-old Layla Martinez-White — were killed.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.