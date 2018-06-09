Driver injured after crashing car into wall in Las Vegas

A driver who crashed his car through a brick wall Saturday morning has moderate injuries, Las Vegas police said.
At about 9:45 a.m., a gray Nissan Sentra sedan crashed into the wall on the corner of Frederick Avenue and Gregory Street, near D Street and West Lake Mead Boulevard.
The car failed to turn left at the left-turn-only intersection, busted through the brick wall and came to a stop, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.
Las Vegas police initially said the driver was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries at University Medical Center. However, the release later said the driver suffered moderate injuries.
Traffic investigators have determined that speed was a factor in the single-vehicle crash, but the cause of the collision remained under investigation Saturday afternoon.
