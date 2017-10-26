ad-fullscreen
Driver injured after school bus hits car in central Las Vegas

By Mike Shoro Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 25, 2017 - 8:25 pm
 
Updated October 25, 2017 - 8:47 pm

A driver was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after running a stop sign and getting struck by a school bus Wednesday evening in the central valley, Las Vegas police said.

The car was hit by a school bus about 5 p.m. at Cameron Street and Nevso Drive, near Flamingo Road and Decatur Boulevard, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. W. Graham said.

The car’s driver suffered head trauma and was hospitalized in critical condition, Graham said. Metro’s fatal traffic unit was requested to investigate due to the extent of the injuries.

No children were aboard the bus, Graham said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

