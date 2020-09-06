104°F
Driver killed after crashing into wall in east Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 6, 2020 - 10:21 am
 

A 28-year-old Las Vegas man was killed Saturday night after crashing a vehicle into a wall in the east Las Vegas Valley.

The crash occurred just before 10:30 p.m. on Sahara Avenue east of Sandhill Road, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

A 2003 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck was speeding on Sahara when the driver failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway and lost control, the release said.

The truck crossed all three westbound travel lanes, and hit a cinder block property wall adjacent to the north sidewalk of Sahara.

The driver was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

His death marked the 65th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction for 2020. The collision remains under investigation. The victim’s identity will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

