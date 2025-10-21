Driver killed after single-vehicle crash in south Las Vegas, police say
A person was killed after a single-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning in the south Las Vegas Valley, according to police.
Lieutenant Matthew Carter with the Metropolitan Police Department said in a text message that the crash occurred around 2:15 a.m.
According to Carter, a sedan was traveling eastbound on Pebble Road toward Maryland Parkway at a high rate of speed.
The vehicle left the travel lanes and crashed head-on into a concrete wall surrounding a power pole in the median, Carter said.
According to police, the single occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.