Driver killed after single-vehicle crash in south Las Vegas, police say

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Vehicles are seen in this Review-Journal file photo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Vehicles are seen in this Review-Journal file photo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 21, 2025 - 5:41 am
 

A person was killed after a single-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning in the south Las Vegas Valley, according to police.

Lieutenant Matthew Carter with the Metropolitan Police Department said in a text message that the crash occurred around 2:15 a.m.

According to Carter, a sedan was traveling eastbound on Pebble Road toward Maryland Parkway at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle left the travel lanes and crashed head-on into a concrete wall surrounding a power pole in the median, Carter said.

According to police, the single occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

