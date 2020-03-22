Driver killed after striking light pole in central Las Vegas

Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department arrived to the scene, near Las Vegas and Silverado Rancho boulevards, and found the driver dead, Metro Lt. Miguel Ibarra said.

Las Vegas police say a vehicle hit a light pole after striking a utility box in the central valley, killing the driver Saturday night in the central valley.

The crash occurred at about 7:35 p.m. Saturday, he said.

The adult male driver was the lone occupant of the vehicle, Ibarra said.

The intersection was expected to be closed for several hours Saturday night.

