Driver killed in 2-vehicle northwest Las Vegas crash

An unrestrained driver was ejected and killed in a two-vehicle crash in northwest Las Vegas late Tuesday night.

A 57-year-old man was killed about 11:15 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in a two-car collision in northwest Las Vegas. (Review-Journal file photo)

The driver of a 2005 Ford Expedition, a 57-year-old Las Vegas man, died at the scene. A 36-year-old woman driving a 2018 Mazda CX-9 suffered moderate injuries.

The crash occurred about 11:15 p.m. at North Cimarron Road and West Alexander Avenue, according to a Metropolitan Police Departmentreport.

Police said witnesses reported the Ford was northbound on Cimarron and failed to stop for a red light at Alexander, hitting the Mazda.

The driver of the Mazda was taken to University Medical Center. She did not show signs of impairment, police said.

The crash was the 64th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the identity of the deceased after relatives have been notified.

