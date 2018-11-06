Driver killed in crash on US 95 was 19-year-old Las Vegas man

A man killed Monday morning in a northwest valley highway crash was a 19-year-old man from Las Vegas, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

A man died and a woman was injured in a two-car crash on southbound U.S. Highway 95 near the Lake Mead Boulevard exit in northwest Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man killed Monday morning in a northwest valley highway crash was a 19-year-old man from Las Vegas, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Roberto Santiago, who the Nevada Highway Patrol said was driving a Honda hatchback, died after entering southbound U.S. Highway 95 from Lake Mead Boulevard. Investigators determined that Santiago was struck by a Buick sedan while changing lanes, attempting to cut over to the fast lane, Highway Patrol spokesman Travis Smaka said.

Santiago died at University Medical Center. The woman driving the Buick was hospitalized with survivable injuries, Smaka said.

