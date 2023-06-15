Driver killed in I-15 crash that caused traffic jam near Strip

The crash occurred around 3:25 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, on southbound I-15, near Russell Road.

A man died after crashing into the shoulder on Interstate 15 Wednesday afternoon.

At around 3:25 p.m. a blue Mazda was driving south on I-15, passing Russell Road when for unknown reasons the car drove into the right shoulder and crashed, according to Nevada State Police spokeswoman Ashlee Wellman.

The man driving the Mazda died at the scene.

The Clark County coroner’s office Friday identified the driver as 62-year-old Timothy Anderson. His official cause and manner of death were pending as of Friday afternoon.

“We believe it may have been a medical episode but we can’t confirm that at this time,” Wellman said in a text message Wednesday night.

She said the crash caused the right lane to be closed.

