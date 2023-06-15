83°F
Local Las Vegas

Driver killed in I-15 crash that causes traffic jam near Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 14, 2023 - 6:18 pm
 
Updated June 14, 2023 - 9:57 pm
(RTC traffic cams)
(RTC traffic cams)

A man died after crashing into the shoulder on Interstate 15 Wednesday afternoon.

At around 3:25 p.m. a blue Mazda was driving south on I-15, passing Russell Road when for unknown reasons the car drove into the right shoulder and crashed, according to Nevada State Police spokeswoman Ashlee Wellman.

The man driving the Mazda died at the scene.

“We believe it may have been a medical episode but we can’t confirm that at this time,” Wellman said in a text message Wednesday night.

She said the crash caused the right lane to be closed.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

