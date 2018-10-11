Driver killed in northwest Las Vegas Valley crash identified

George Chomakos of Las Vegas was killed early Wednesday at Sun City and West Lake Mead boulevards, when he turned left at the intersection into the path of a Toyota 4Runner driven by a 17-year-old girl, police said.

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a 78-year-old man who died Wednesday morning following a crash in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

He was George Chomakos of Las Vegas. It was initially reported by the Metropolitan Police Department that the man was a Henderson resident.

The deadly crash happened about 8:55 a.m. at Sun City and West Lake Mead boulevards, when a Toyota 4Runner driven by a 17-year-old girl turned left at the intersection into the path of Chomakos’ Dodge Charger, causing Chomakos to hit the front of the Toyota before veering off the road and hitting a traffic pole, police said. The other driver was not hospitalized.

It was the 108th traffic death investigated this year by Las Vegas police.

