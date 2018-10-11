Driver killed in northwest Las Vegas Valley crash identified

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a 78-year-old man who died Wednesday morning following a crash in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.
He was George Chomakos of Las Vegas. It was initially reported by the Metropolitan Police Department that the man was a Henderson resident.
The deadly crash happened about 8:55 a.m. at Sun City and West Lake Mead boulevards, when Chomakos, who police have determined was driving a Dodge Charger, turned left at the intersection into the path of a Toyota 4Runner driven by a 17-year-old girl.
The Dodge hit the front of the Toyota, causing Chomakos to veer off the road and hit a traffic pole, police said. The other driver was not hospitalized.
It was the 108th traffic death investigated this year by Las Vegas police.
