Driver killed in rollover crash in southern Las Vegas

A man died after a rollover crash Tuesday night in the southern valley.

A Chevrolet pickup truck rolled over about 9:50 p.m. on the 8300 block of Bermuda Road, just south of East Windmill Lane, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said. The truck was southbound on Bermuda when it left the road, entered a desert area, rolled over and tossed the driver from the vehicle, Gordon said.

The driver, identified by the Clark County coroner’s office as 45-year-old Steven Lee Cox, died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt. Police believe excessive speed was a factor in the crash.

