Driver killed in single-vehicle crash

A driver was killed Friday morning after striking a pole on a northwest Las Vegas highway.

Police lights. (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The man was driving a silver sedan down the offramp at U.S. Highway 95 and South Jones Boulevard when his vehicle veered off the road and into a pole at 3:45 a.m., according to a statement from Nevada State Police Trooper Ashlee Wellman.

He died at the scene.

The ramp remained clused as of 7:30 a.m.

The man is expected to be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after his family is notified.

