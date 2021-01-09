Driver killed in south central Las Vegas Valley crash

This is the seventh fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction in 2021.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A person is dead after a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning in the south-central Las Vegas Valley.

The crash occurred just after 1:30 a.m. near East Pebble and Manalang roads, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jesse Roybal.

The driver failed to maintain the travel lane, striking several objects, before the car became engulfed in flames, according to the police department traffic bureau’s Twitter account.

This is the seventh fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction in 2021. Pebble is closed in both directions at Libertyvale and Hidden Palms for the investigation.

