Driver killed when car hits block wall in west valley, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 10, 2024 - 10:08 pm
 
Updated May 10, 2024 - 10:10 pm

A motorist died when his car ran into a block wall of a residence in the west valley Friday evening.

The sedan was southbound on South Jones Boulevard about 8:15 when it crashed into the wall and rolled over near Cromwell Circle, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Miguel Ibarra said.

The only occupant of the vehicle died at the scene.

Motorists should avoid the area as Metro’s fatal detail investigates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

