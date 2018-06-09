Driver not expected to survive after crashing into wall in Las Vegas

A driver who crashed into a concrete wall Saturday morning is not expected to survive, Las Vegas police said.

The UMC Trauma Center, Nevada's only level 1 trauma center, in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

A driver who crashed into a concrete wall Saturday morning is not expected to survive, Las Vegas police said.

At about 9:45 a.m., a gray sedan collided into the wall on the corner of Frederick Avenue and Gregory Street, near D Street and West Lake Mead Boulevard. The driver was taken to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, Las Vegas Lt. Carlos Hank said. There were no other reported injuries.

Traffic investigators have determined that speed was a factor in the single-vehicle crash, but the cause of the collision remained under investigation Saturday afternoon.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.